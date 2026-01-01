Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv *SHELL | Kärcher

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Part number: 1.101-702.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Area performance (m²/h)
12 - 18
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
9 / 7
Air flow (l/s)
57
Vacuum (kPa)
15
Spray rate (l/min)
0.5
Spray pressure (MPa)
0.16 - 0.22
Turbine capacity (W)
550
Pump capacity (W)
4
Rated input power (W)
575
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Standard accessory ID ( )
32
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (min)
35 27
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
13
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
540 x 332 x 460
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas