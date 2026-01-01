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    Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv *SHELL | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with transparent nozzle, grey body, yellow accents, and detachable accessory on white background.

    Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv *SHELL

    Part number: 1.101-702.0

    • 9-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, robust
    • 36 V battery-powered device, robust diaphragm pump, removable 2-in-1 container
    • Carpet nozzle 240 mm, upholstery nozzle for insertion, spray/suction hose 2.5 m
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