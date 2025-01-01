Kärcher’s PW 30/1 power brush dramatically increases the performance and productivity of Puzzi 10/2 spray extraction machine. The motor-driven roller brush cleans carpets more thoroughly and quickly than the standard Puzzi floor tool by deep-brushing the carpet to agitate and lift dirt from the fibres.

Rotating brushes For intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres. Improved cleaning performance Increase of area performance by up to 35 percent. Transparent viewing window Inspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction. Easy operation Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle. The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1. Easy start with toggle switch.