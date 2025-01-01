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Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
40 - 55
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
60
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Cable length (m)
4
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
350 x 260 x 835
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
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Manual
Manual
Application areas