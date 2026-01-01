Roller brush 500 hard | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.762-625.0Hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). For rough façades, stone and wooden patios. Safe and easy quick-change system.
Water feed temperature (°C)
40
Colour
green
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas