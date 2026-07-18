Steam cleaner SG 4/4 Compact Steam Cleaner | Kärcher

The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner that delivers excellent cleaning performance and certified disinfection¹⁾ thanks to its 4 bar steam pressure. The continuously variable steam flow control and the VapoHydro function for stepless adjustment of steam saturation allow the device to be perfectly adapted to each cleaning task. The fast-heating 2-tank system can be kept constantly filled, allowing long periods of uninterrupted work. The device features a built-in temperature display, operates entirely without chemical additives and is suitable for a wide range of applications. The comprehensive equipment package includes, amongst other things, two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated accessory compartment, an integrated cable hook and a pipe holder for space-saving storage.

2-tank system The fresh water tank can be continually refilled, since the boiler and tank are separate. Since only part of the overall volume is heated at any one time, it takes very little time for a consistent steam pattern to form. With a total volume of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for long periods without refilling. VapoHydro Thanks to VapoHydro, the steam level can be infinitely adjusted to the cleaning task. In addition to the steam pressure, the saturation can be infinitely adjusted from full steam to hot water. With the hot water jet, even stubborn dirt can be effectively dissolved initially. Accessory storage compartment The integrated storage compartment enables the storage of a variety of accessories. Small detailed accessories are always safely stored and do not get lost. Even the suction tubes can be stored on the rear of the machine. Hygienic cleaning Hygienic cleaning without the use of chemical substances. The avoidance of aggressive detergents protects the operator and treated surfaces. Cleans using only water for a healthy and cost-effective solution.