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    Steam cleaner SG 4/4 Compact Steam Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, long handle, and brush attachment on white background.

    Steam cleaner

    SG 4/4 Compact Steam Cleaner

    Part number: 1.092-282.0

    • 2-litre boiler, uninterrupted operation, VapoHydro, robust, short heat-up time
    • Hygienic chemical-free cleaning, infinitely variable steam flow control
    • 2 floor nozzles, hand nozzle, 3 power/point jet nozzles, cloths, brushes
    ¹⁾
    In accordance with prEN 16615, PVC flooring, device: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with bristles, 30 cm/sec, max. Steam pressure, min. VapoHydro) test organism: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541