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    Stainless steel swivel holder | Kärcher

    Metal mounting bracket with multiple holes and a central pin, designed for secure attachment.

    Stainless steel swivel holder

    Part number: 2.641-867.0

    Swivelling wall bracket made of high-grade steel (for 2.641-866). This makes maximum flexibility and convenience possible when working with the HP hose.
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