Stainless steel swivel holder | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.641-867.0Swivelling wall bracket made of high-grade steel (for 2.641-866). This makes maximum flexibility and convenience possible when working with the HP hose.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com