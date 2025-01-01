Free Shipping Over €50
We have the right solution for your site: whether it's a magnetic card reader, PIN code reader or barcode reader, with or without a drive-in function – Kärcher offers a variety of start systems for gantry car washes. Easy and intuitive operation for the customer is the priority.
Increased comfort for your customers also means more turnover for you. The start system is ideal for Klean!Fit, Klean!Star and Klean!Star iQ gantry car washes.
Alongside convenient operation and a perfect wash result, the safety of your customers is paramount.
Higher turnover: higher vehicle throughput thanks to a queuing system
Optimal convenience: customer can remain seated in the vehicle during the washing process
Maximum security: special safety features before and during the wash
Maximum flexibility: you decide whether you would like to offer just the drive-in function or both options, i.e. drive-in as well as manual start, where the driver exits the vehicle before the washing process