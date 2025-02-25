When the job is hygienically cleaning up stubborn dirt, the right answer is Kärcher SGV steam vacuum cleaners. In many cases they can achieve top-class cleaning results even without detergents. On hard floors, stainless steel surfaces, fittings, kitchen appliances, industrial systems and in glass cleaning. When it comes to sustainability, the SGV 8/5 is breaking new ground. Innovative self-cleaning reliably removes deposits inside the machine itself, prolonging the life of the steam vacuum cleaner.