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    Suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher suction hose with black and yellow connectors on a white background.

    Suction hose

    Part number: 2.889-135.0

    The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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