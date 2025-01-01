Sustainability in the vehicle wash sector

Everyone's talking about environmental protection and sustainability. Our wash systems for professional vehicle cleaning use one of the world's most precious resources: water.As a leading manufacturer of professional cleaning systems, we are aware of the responsibility this brings with it, and of our role in the natural ecosystem. In the pursuit of a sustainable cycle of resources, we have made it our aim to keep optimising the consumption in our systems and to develop new solutions. With our systems, you can count on

excellent water treatment

minimal fresh water consumption (up to 98% fresh water saving depending on the system)

very ecological use of energy and detergents

And you can still count on the excellent cleaning results you'd expect from Kärcher. For a clean vehicle and a clean conscience.