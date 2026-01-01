T 10/1 HEPA Bp | Kärcher

The T 10/1 HEPA Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during production. It impresses with outstanding cleaning quality, sustainability and an attractive price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries guarantee first-class suction power and excellent cleaning results. The device's durability and robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. As the operating noise of the T 10/1 Bp HEPA is only 57 dB(A) despite its high suction power, it can be used at any time in noise-sensitive locations. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable and can be transported ergonomically and close to the body using the foldable carrying handle. The vacuum cleaner's container capacity is 10 litres. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can be stored on the machine itself for easy access. The battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately for this machine version.

Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material. Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%. eco!efficiency mode Sustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime. Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy. Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A) Ideal for applications in noise-sensitive areas. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries. Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself. Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace. User-friendly operating concept Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode. Quick and easy operation by foot or hand. Practical parking position for neat storage. Low weight Effortless transport, even with one hand. Easy to carry over steps and stairs. Permanent main filter basket Durable, robust and sustainable. Made from reinforced fleece. Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable. Integrated accessory storage The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head. Space-saving storage, always readily available. Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.