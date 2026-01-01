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    Trolley Hotel Classic III | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with shelves, wheels, and a handle, designed for indoor use.

    Trolley Hotel Classic III

    Part number: 6.999-223.0

    • 10–12 rooms
    • Compact version with foldable 125-litre waste module
    • 5 × swivel wheels with a diameter of 125 mm
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