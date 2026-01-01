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    VehiclePro Brush Shampoo RM 811 Classic | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher RM 811 Classic detergent container with a white cap and label displaying product details.

    VehiclePro Brush Shampoo RM 811 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-439.0

    Concentrated, powerful, wax-compatible, VDA-compliant brush shampoo. The active ingredient combination helps the brushes to slide, which in turn protects the vehicle surface.
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