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    VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806 | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher VehiclePro Professional high-pressure wash container with label showing a car being cleaned.

    VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806

    Part number: 6.295-553.0

    Detergent concentrate for high-pressure washing. With a wide area of applications for removing the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, insects and tree sap. NTA-free.
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