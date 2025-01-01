Shop our best deals this month!

    Washing tools

    Quite chic: The Kärcher wash tools set new standards both visually and technically and impress with their modern and attractive design. Developed and produced by Kärcher, they offer the ideal equipment in self-service vehicle cleaning.

    Market-proven washing tools

    The washing tools are based on the use of market-proven parts as with Kärcher Professional high-pressure cleaners. More reliability for you means less service effort and lower replacement costs. Retrofitting existing systems is easy and requires minimal effort.

    OUR eco!Booster LANCE

    The revolution of cleaning

    • eco!Booster sets new standards in terms of efficiency
    • Water saving up to 25%
    • Less drag water
    • Reduced volume
    • Easy installation through plug & play

    Our high-pressure lance

    Ergonomic and powerful – without compromise

    • Rotating lance that allows customers easier handling
    • Available as standard version in 540 mm as well as in a long version for open wash bays in 840 mm
    Kärcher high pressure lance
    Power foam in the self-service wash system
    Our power foam lance

    Compact lance – big effect

    • Modern design
    • Low weight
    • Short lance for optimal handling and ergonomics
    Kärcher high pressure lance
    The operating principle of the power foam lance

    Simple application – Big effect

    The mixture of detergent, water and air is applied to the vehicle at high pressure using the power foam lance and covers the vehicle with a voluminous and highly effective foam.

    In addition to its use with power foam, the lance is also used for cleaning rims with the Kärcher power rim cleaner and for applying Kärcher power wax.

    The power foam lance not only optimally cleans your customer's vehicle, but also impresses with simple handling. Operating instructions, programme stickers and high-pressure hoses in uniform colour provide orientation and facilitate operation.

    Advantages of the Kärcher power foam

    How you benefit

    • Sensational foam pattern for a washing experience with show effect means high satisfaction and returning customers
    • Additional turnover through longer washes
    • Power foam lance for up to 3 additional programmes - retrofitting possible at any time

    Our automatic SWITCHING lance

    One for all

    • Powerful, reliable switching lance
    • Identical design to our high-pressure lance, but with a different nozzle
    • Intuitive handling thanks to automatic switching between foam and high pressure programmes
    • Low investment, as no additional wash tool is required for the foam programmes
    Automatic changeover lance
    A woman lathers her car with a Kärcher changeover lance
