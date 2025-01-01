Shop our best deals this month!

    T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner

    Sustainable and hygienic – against dust and dirt: The Kärcher T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast is made of 60% recycled materials* and is therefore particularly sustainable. It also impresses with its high suction power as well as highly effective HEPA 14 filter, low weight and very good price-performance ratio.* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

    T 1/11 Classic

    Safe filtering with HEPA 14 filter

    The HEPA 14 filter (DIN EN 1822:2019) together with the T 11/1 Classic ensure the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas and even remove particles of SARS-CoV-2 from the ambient air.

    Made from 60% recycled plastic*

    Sustainable and innovative design made from 60% recycled plastic*. Production with reduced use of raw materials saves energy and avoids waste. The use of recycled material reduces the CO2 emissions. (* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.)

    Sustainability

    Strong! In terms of the environment and cleanliness

    Sustainability plus hygiene, maximum suction power and durability – the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner does not fail to impress across the board. With its recycled material content of 60 percent, the energy requirement is already reduced significantly during production and the use of valuable raw materials is minimised. This means it is not only very environmentally friendly, but also highly robust and long-lasting. Your professional for efficient cleaning performances.

    1

    What really matters: Protect resources, reduce waste

    Made from 60% recycled plastic, the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast helps save valuable resources and also contributes to ecological sustainability. The use of recycled plastic is only one of many sustainable solutions for waste reduction and conservation of resources from the highly innovative family-run company Kärcher. Sustainability has already been has already been embedded in its corporate strategy for many years. Here you can find out more about sustainability at Kärcher.

    Sustainable path for the perfect cleaning result

    Particularly environmentally friendly: 60% recycled material content

    The T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast from Kärcher is made from 60% recycled plastic. This enables the dry vacuum cleaner to perfectly combine aesthetics, robustness, and sustainability while also guaranteeing high efficiency with every use.

    Environmentally friendly cleaning with the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast
    Hygienic HEPA 14 filter

    Highly effective and hygienic: The HEPA 14 filter

    Thanks to a standard HEPA 14 filter with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995%, the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast also meets the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. The filter retains tiny particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs measuring only a few micrometres and is certified according to the test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. This guarantees high-quality, clean blower air time and again. More information about this topic can be found here.

    Very low operating noise: Only 61 dB(A)

    The quiet operating noise of 61 dB(A) protects the ears of cleaning staff during long working hours. With its low noise level the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast is perfect for applications in noise-sensitive areas as well as at night.

    Low noise level during use

    Clever equipment details – What more could you want?

    Sustainable product design

    Excellent cleanliness! The modern and innovative design in subtle black with a material content of 60% recycled plastic* supports sustainable and economic cleaning applications. In When developing the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast, superb quality and functionality were optimally combined with a sustainable, aesthetic design as well as a high amount of recycled materials.

    * All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

    Hygienic and safe HEPA 14 filter

    The HEPA 14 filter certified according to the test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 guarantees the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. With the high filtration and separation degree of 99.995%, it retains even the smallest particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs measuring just a few micrometres – for high-quality clean blower air time and again.

    Robust, durable and economic

    The T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast impresses with robustness, durability and a superb price-performance ratio. This guarantees its high efficiency. A robust bumper protects the machine against shocks and impacts – and thus ensures the long life. The dry vacuum cleaner also has excellent running characteristics: With its large block wheels and sturdy swivel castors it is extremely manoeuvrable while being tilt-proof at the same time.

    Integrated accessory storage

    The accessories supplied can be stored directly at the machine so that the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast can be easily transported. The power cable is stored on the cable hook quickly and safely, tripping hazards are avoided. The parking position enables the practical storage of the floor nozzle at the vacuum cleaner.

    Extra-light and ergonomic

    Thanks to its low weight, the Kärcher T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast including accessories can be easily transported over steps and stairs, even using one hand, at the ergonomic carrying handle. Long work activities can also be easily managed with the lightweight dry vacuum cleaner.

    Professional cleaning applications of building service providers

    Made by professionals for professionals: Your specialist for demanding tasks

    The Kärcher T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast masters various applications – whenever hard or textile areas have to be cleaned regularly. Thanks to its sustainable concept with 60% recycled materials and the highly effective HEPA 14 filter, the dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for professional cleaning applications, even with high hygienic requirements.

    Building service providers

    • Professional cleaning of hard and textile areas
    • Applications in typical areas such as reception, offices, meeting and seminar rooms
    • Versatile in locations with high hygienic requirements – thanks to HEPA 14 filter