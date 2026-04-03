Bend with air-flow regulator, T, DN 35, plastic, antistatic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end
Antistatic, ergonomic bends with air-flow regulator in size DN 35 for dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
Thanks to its antistatic properties, the DN 35 plastic bend reduces the electrostatic charge during vacuuming, while the integrated air-flow regulator decreases the sliding forces when cleaning high-pile or very dense textile floor coverings. The bend is ergonomically optimal and is therefore very comfortable in your hand. It has a clip 2.0 connection and therefore generally ensures compatibility with dry vacuum cleaners manufactured after 2017. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Material
|Plastic
|Version
|Antistatic
|Connection at the accessory end
|Cone
|Connection to suction hose¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 90 x 52
¹⁾ Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. ¹⁾ Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards.