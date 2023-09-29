Façade & glass cleaning attachment

Façades and glass surfaces are optimally cleaned at high pressure with the façade and glass cleaning attachment. Particularly efficient in combination with the Kärcher telescopic spray lance.

Uniform and highly effective cleaning: the four high-pressure nozzles eliminate stubborn dirt on various surfaces. Depending on the application, the interchangeable frame can be exchanged easily and quickly. The frame with bristles for cleaning façades and walls protects the user against spray water and can also be moved gently along the surface. For cleaning glass surfaces, such as conservatories, the frame with microfibre pad, which is attached by hook-and-loop, is perfect. The abrasive fibres support the dirt removal and guarantee gentle cleaning of the surfaces.

Features and benefits
Changeable frame
Changeable frame
Simple change without tool for application on hard or sensitive (glass) surfaces.
Four high-pressure nozzles
Four high-pressure nozzles
Effective elimination of stubborn dirt and high area performance.
Hinge between cover and frame
Hinge between cover and frame
The attachment is adapted to the surface, thus always making possible a good contact surface.
Detachable, washable microfibre pad
  • The microfibre pad can be washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Fabric fibre composition 70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 194 x 338 x 160
Videos
Application areas
  • Façade
  • Conservatories
  • Windscreens
