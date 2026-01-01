Flat pleated filter KFI 4410
Flat pleated filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter.
The KFI 4410 flat pleated filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without constantly having to stop to change filters. During use, it reliably ensures high suction power and dust filtration. Contained within the patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced extremely easily and quickly – all without coming into contact with dirt: simply open up the filter box, replace the filter, close the filter box and you're done! Specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6.
Features and benefits
Filter material made of cellulose
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
Patented filter removal technology
- Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter.
- Change the flat pleated filter in seconds by folding out the filter box – without contact with dirt.
For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6, MV 4–6
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|163 x 104 x 50
Application areas
- Fine dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Liquids