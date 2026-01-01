Fleece filter bags KFI 487

Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag, ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 487 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. The filter bags were specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6. They can also be used for the SE 5, SE 6, SE 5.100 and SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaners from Kärcher. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6, MV 4–6
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 190 x 13
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
