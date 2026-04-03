Fleece filter bag

Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.

Fleece filter bag, suitable for the VC 2 vacuum cleaner. Comes with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt.

Features and benefits
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
  • For hygienic removal without coming into contact with dirt
High capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 160 x 33
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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