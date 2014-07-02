G 160 Q, Quick Connect Trigger Gun
The premium trigger gun fitted with Quick Connect and soft grip inserts guarantees a high level of comfort for cleaning.
The premium trigger gun fitted with Quick Connect and soft grip inserts guarantees a high level of comfort for cleaning. Also ideal as a replacement gun for all Kärcher domestic pressure washers, classes K2 - K7, with Quick Connect.
Features and benefits
Spare gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers from 2008 onwards of the K2–K7 class, Quick Connect
- Easy replacement of spray gun.
Quick Connect
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Rubber pad
- Better handling.
Low pressure detergent application
- Simple application of detergent.
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 193 x 40