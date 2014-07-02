Thanks to the rotatable suction brush in DN 35 from Kärcher, the inclination angle of the brush can be adapted to the surface to be cleaned. This means that the suction brush with high-quality synthetic hair bristles extends the possible applications of the vacuum cleaner and improves the vacuuming result. Perfect, e.g., for cleaning furniture, wall panelling made of wood or natural stone, as well as skirting boards, or also for cleaning fittings during the vehicle interior cleaning.