XH 10 extension hose
10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between pressure washer and hose for easier working. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for up to 180 bar pressure and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
10-m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
- Durable.
Kink protection
- Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85