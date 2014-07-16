Carpet cleaning

Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.

Teppichreinigung
Teppichreinigung_Anwendung

Spray extraction cleaners – for thorough cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of the carpet. The detergent is sprayed deep into the carpet under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt, Effectively removes grease, dirt and odours.

Spray extraction principle

During spray extraction, the water with detergent is sprayed on in one procedure and then immediately vacuumed up again with the dirt.

Hygienically clean

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are not only ideally suited to allergy sufferers, they are also ideal for households with pets.

Teppichreinigung_Anwendung_DS

Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology

Unlike a traditional vacuum cleaner with a filter bag, the new DS 5.800 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of
water, which is rotated at high speed in the filter. The
dirt vacuumed up is passed through the swirling water and is reliably filtered out of the air and combined with the
water. The result: exhaust air that is exceptionally fresh and clean.

Tips for carpet cleaning

Why should you clean a carpet?

Regular cleaning (maintenance cleaning, intermediate cleaning and deep cleaning) maintains the look of your carpet, increases its lifespan and ensures a good level of hygiene. Given that the carpet is not only visibly dirty on the surface, but deep into the fibres, it is not always immediately obvious that it needs to be cleaned. It is very important to remove dirt regularly and to properly treat stains.

Spray extraction is used for deep cleaning of carpets. For this we recommend the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner together with the cleaning agents RM 769 and 760.

 

Here is how you should approach deep carpet cleaning:

  1. Prewash: first of all spray on the water and cleaning agent (cleaning solution) with a nozzle at a set pressure and at a distance of 10 cm. Allow the cleaning agent to soak in for around 10 minutes.
  2. Main wash: now move the floor nozzle over the carpet and allow the cleaning solution to work in. The dissolved dirt will either be vacuumed up immediately or during the next procedure.
  3. Clear rinsing: now rinse with clean water and vacuum up the cleaning solution along with the dirt using the vacuum nozzle.
  4. Vacuuming: once the carpet is dry, vacuum it thoroughly using a carpet vacuum cleaner.

Suitable devices and accessories

Spray extraction cleaners

Thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres.

Carpet cleaner

For touch-up cleaning.

Vacuum Cleaners with water filter

It filters 99.9% of all particles from the air thanks to the water filter.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia