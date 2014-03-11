Application tips

Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kehren_Header

Outside area

Autoreinigung

Car cleaning

Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.

Terassenreinigung_Teaser

Terrace cleaning

Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.

Vermooste_Platten

Mossy paving

Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.

Gartenmöbel_Header

Garden furniture cleaning

Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.

Rohrreinigung

Pipe cleaning

The pipe cleaning kit is ideal for clearing blocked pipes, both indoors and outdoors.

Fassadenreinigung_Teaser

Facade cleaning

Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.

Interior

Reinigen_mit_Dampf_Teaser

Cleaning with steam

Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.

Dampfbügeln_Teaser

Steam ironing

The consistent steam pressure makes ironing even thick fabrics easy. This reduces ironing time by up to 50%.

Fensterreinigung

Window cleaning

When it comes to dirty windows, Kärcher offers the ideal solution for every requirement. Discover a variety of window cleaning devices.

Teppichreinigung_Header

Carpet cleaning

Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.

Polsterreinigung_Teaser

Upholstery cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.

Hauswasserversorgung_Teaser

Service water supply in the household

For supplying the household with service water, we recommend using our house and garden pumps.

BohrenKehrenSaugen_Teaser

Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming

Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia