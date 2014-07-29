Upholstery cleaning

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Spray extraction cleaners – for thorough cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of the carpet. The detergent is sprayed deep into the carpet under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt, Effectively removes grease, dirt and odours.

Spray extraction principle

During spray extraction, the water with detergent is sprayed on in one procedure and then immediately vacuumed up again with the dirt.

Hygienically clean

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are not only ideally suited to allergy sufferers, they are also ideal for households with pets.

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Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology

Unlike a traditional vacuum cleaner with a filter bag, the new DS 5.800 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of
water, which is rotated at high speed in the filter. The dirt vacuumed up is passed through the swirling water and is reliably filtered out of the air and combined with the water. The result: exhaust air that is exceptionally fresh and clean.

Exceptionally easy water filter cleaning

The single parts of the water filter just need to be rinsed under a running tap – quick and easy.

Spray extraction cleaners

Thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres.

Textile impregnator

Highly effective protection.

Vacuum Cleaners with water filter

It filters 99.9% of all particles from the air thanks to the water filter.

Turbo upholstery nozzle

Very thorough upholstery cleaning. Ideal for pet hair.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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