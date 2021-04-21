Pressure washer K 4 Power Control
Can receive optimal support through the Kärcher Home & Garden app incl. application consultant: The K 4 Power Control pressure washer with G 160 Q Power Control spray gun and spray lances.
The K 4 Power Control pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app it is also very easy to find the right pressure. The application consultant integrated in the app supports the user with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning object – for perfect cleaning results. Apart from the application consultant, the app offers other helpful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. When the right pressure level has been found, it can be easily set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control spray gun. The K 4 Power Control also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, a telescopic handle for comfortable transportation, as well as a parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|402 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars