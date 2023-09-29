With its 7.5 m-long high-pressure hose, the K 2 Power VPS with aluminum pump and induction motor is suitable for a wide range of applications in outside areas – perfect for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture or patios. What’s more, it boasts a pleasant noise level and thanks to its compact size can be easily stored away in a car boot or in places where storage space is limited. With the innovative Vario Power Jet Short 360° with swivel-mounted nozzle head and short spray gun, it performs well even in tight, hard-to-reach work areas, saving you the effort of dismantling the system. The pressure can be adjusted between 20 and 100 bar on the nozzle head so that delicate components such as fine grilles can be cleaned gently.