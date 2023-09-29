Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is a 1,300-watt device. It comes with a robust and shock-proof 18-litre stainless steel container and offers exceptional advantages: quick cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1 s Classic is equipped with two floor nozzles for vacuuming in and around the house, in cellars as well as in car interiors or for picking up water volumes. Features a non-woven paper filter bag (included) for vacuuming dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry cleaning and a switchable floor nozzle for home cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.