You are in control.

There is a lot that Connected Cleaning will make easier for you and a lot that it will take off your hands. But there is one thing that it will not take away from you: the ability to make your own decisions. Kärcher Fleet also follows this principle.

The professional, pioneering fleet management solution Kärcher Fleet provides a complete overview of your machines and cleaning activities. Kärcher Fleet makes cleaning processes much more transparent and efficient. The result is smooth workflows and attractive cost savings. The BR 45/22 C, B 40 C/W, B 60 W, B 80 W, B 120 W, B 95 RS, BD 50/70 R, B 150 R, B 200 R, B 250 R scrubber driers are fitted with a telematics control unit (TCU), the technological basis for Connected Cleaning, ex-works. Older Kärcher machines and third-party products can be retrofitted without any hassle. The TCU records specific machine data and transmits this to the cloud-based Kärcher Data Management System. With your customer login, you can then access your prepared data worldwide via the Fleet web portal. Each machine is assigned automatically to your account – and you do not have to worry about a thing. Get started now in the age of digital cleaning. You can get your first taster from your sales adviser.

The advantages and opportunities offered by Kärcher Fleet will inspire you:

Optimised use planning and efficiency review

If work is begun late you receive a message on your smartphone

Continuous monitoring of machine status

of machine status Alarms in the event a machine fails

in the event a machine fails Evaluation of machine runtimes

of machine runtimes Quick or automatic service requests (if activated)

(if activated) Theft protection with geofencing

with geofencing Optimisation of fleet, costs and quality

You can find all of the information on the advantages and opportunities in the Kärcher Fleet area. You can also download the current Fleet brochure from here.