Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
The BR 40/10 C – the most economical machine in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version has additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.
This compact scrubber dryer can be used flexibly. Quiet scrubbing and vacuuming are possible in both directions.It has a collapsible push handle and detachable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools.
Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
- Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
- Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
Low clearance height
- Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
- The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
- For very low objects, the tank can also be removed.
Easy servicing
- Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips.
- Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary.
- All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
- For more user convenience.
- With integrated control of water flow and brush.
- Perfect for carrying and storing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|400
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|400
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 10
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|300
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1100
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|100 - 200 / 20 - 30
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 75
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2300
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|520 x 470 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation
- Variable contact pressure