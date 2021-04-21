Other cleaning solutions/Single-disc machines

Whether it's single-disc and polishing machines for hard surface maintenance or solutions for very demanding cleaning tasks, like on stairs or escalators: our other cleaning solutions.

Kärcher Single-disc machines

Single-disc machines

Whether on hard surfaces or textile floor coverings: at Kärcher you are guaranteed to find the right single disc machine. We stock machines for all specialised and all-round uses.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Stair and escalator cleaner

Stair and escalator cleaner

Spotlessly clean in next to no time: Kärcher stair and escalator cleaners produce thoroughly clean results on escalators and travelators as well as stairs and window sills..

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia