For an area performance of up to 2,000 m² per hour: the battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Easy operation
  • Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
  • Brief familiarisation phases.
  • Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineering
  • Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head.
  • High area performance thanks to large working width.
  • Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 70
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1964
Battery run time (h) max. 3
Driving speed (km/h) max. 5,5
Climbing ability (%) 8
Brush speed (rpm) 155
Brush contact pressure (kg) 19,5
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) min. 66
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
  • Two-tank system
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
