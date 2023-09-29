High-pressure cleaner HD 7/20 G Classic
Our HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful petrol engine, making it possible to complete demanding cleaning applications in places without a power supply.
The construction industry, municipalities, handicraft and building cleaning benefit in particular from the self-sufficient operational availability of our mobile HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner. Its powerful petrol engine (EU STAGE V) makes it possible to complete cleaning tasks even in places without an external power supply; the working pressure of 200 bar, the robust crankshaft pump and a flow rate of up to 700 litres of water per hour produce outstanding results. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and the stable tubular steel frame, the machine boasts the necessary mobility and robustness; the ergonomic push handle, the accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance and the compact dimensions make it easy to handle and transport in the car. A large water filter and thermo and safety valve provide efficient protection for the internal components, which are also very easily accessible for servicing tasks.
Features and benefits
IndependenceAllows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobilityPuncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and robustA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibility for accessories
- Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
- Ergonomic handle and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|250 / 25
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor type
|G210FA
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|36,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|43
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons