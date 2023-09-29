Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.