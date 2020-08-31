High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M
AC-powered HD 6/15 M mobile high-pressure cleaner with 3-piston axial pump. Compact, reliable machine with high cleaning performance and energy efficiency for daily use.
Our mobile, unheated HD 6/15 M high-pressure cleaner comes with numerous innovative equipment features for safe and comfortable working as standard. The automatic pressure relief feature protects high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation, for example, while the innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is suitable for vertical or horizontal operation and thus offers a great deal of flexibility in use. The robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning power and energy efficiency by around 20%. Numerous options for stowing and storing accessories so that they are safe for transportation and a very service-friendly machine design round off the sophisticated concept of the HD 6/15 M.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation. Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|28,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|32
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities