Our 3-phase entry-level machine HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous, tough use. The robust high-pressure cleaner has a sturdy frame structure, which guarantees optimal protection of the machine. The internal values also know how to impress with durability, all components are designed for a very long life – the powerful crankshaft pump, for example, is equipped with ceramic pistons. The machine also plays to its strengths when it comes to maintenance and service: all relevant parts are easily accessible, the large water input filter is maintenance-friendly and the service intervals are correspondingly long. This not only saves you costs, but also allows you to use the machine efficiently. And, last but not least, its smart operation and flexibility are also impressive. The clever trigger gun storage with automatic shutdown of the machine, as well as the option to place the high-pressure cleaner on the ground and mount it on the wall, make working with this machine very comfortable.