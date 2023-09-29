High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S
The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style impresses with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, pressure switch control and Servo Control.
The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive offers a high level of convenience and the impressive power of 250 bar with a maximum flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Due to the upright construction style, the machine requires less space than conventional machines and is easier to manoeuvre, particularly around obstacles. This is also helped by the large, rubber-tyred wheels, which make the machine easy to transport, even on rough terrain. Accessories that are not being used can be stored in the separate nozzle compartment so that they do not get lost. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The 10/25-4 S has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. The cleaning agent-resistant brass cylinder head and stainless steel pistons with ceramic sleeves ensure a long service life.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Proven Kärcher quality4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
For increased safetyIntegrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Outstanding mobility
- Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
- Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 250 / 3 - 25
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|275 / 27,5
|Connected load (kW)
|9,2
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|68
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|73,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 500 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Motor protection electronics with LED display
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet