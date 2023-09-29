High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/20-4 M
The most powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Kärcher middle class: HDS 10/20-4 M Classic. With 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, 2 cleaning agent tanks and lots more.
Uncompromising across the board: maximum pressure, maximum flow rate. The HDS 10/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner is the most powerful machine in the Kärcher middle class. An innovative eco!efficiency mode as well as a precise cleaning agent dosing unit and the optimised burner engineering reduce environmental pollution and also benefit your wallet, whereas the patented nozzle technology, ceramic piston, turbo blower as well as the excellent pump efficiency ensure the best cleaning results. The operability, which is characterised for example by an intuitive dashboard, LED displays, as well as a clever mobility concept that makes handling the machine and its transport extremely easy is also optimal. What's more all service and maintenance work is also simple as all components are easily accessible and operating data can be called up easily at any time.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyProven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational safetyThe large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles. The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
- Safe and ample storage options for protective equipment, accessories and detergents.
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|7,8
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|6,4
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|5,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|167,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|179,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of production facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of sports facilities