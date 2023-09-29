Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Ap
Compact and manoeuvrable entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner. With semi-automatic filter cleaning system, large wheels and braking rollers. Ideal for cleaning production machines and areas.
The IVC 60/24-2 Ap is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The flexible entry-level machine can be easily manoeuvred and is designed for mobile cleaning applications at production machines and in the production environment.The semi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees a long filter life.
Features and benefits
Fitted with two blower motors
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap)
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,95
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|59
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no