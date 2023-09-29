Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers for maximum portability. With automatic TACT² filter cleaning for a long operating time without interruptions.
The IVC 60/24 -2 Tact² compact industrial vacuum is perfect for cleaning production areas and production machines. The machine has large wheels and brake rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile operations. The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any interruptions.
Features and benefits
Fitted with two blower motors
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,95
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|68,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off