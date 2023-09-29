Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap
The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap)
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|68 / 244,8
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|286 / 28,6
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|88
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no