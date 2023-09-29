Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. With its wear-resistant side channel blower, the machine is also suitable for continuous use and is therefore ideal as a stationary extraction unit in production and packaging machines. Manual filter cleaning extends the filter life considerably.

Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) 
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 68 / 244,8
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 286 / 28,6
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,9
Weight without accessories (kg) 88
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
