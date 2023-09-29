Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²

Compact industrial vacuum for cleaning production areas and machines. Also suitable for continuous use thanks to the wear-free side channel blower. Therefore, can also be used as a stationary suction device in production or packaging machines.

The compact industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² is perfect for cleaning production areas and machines. Thanks to the wear-free side channel blower, the machine can also be operated continuously and used, e.g., as a stationary suction device at production or packaging machines.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²: Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 68 / 244,8
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 286 / 28,6
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,9
Weight without accessories (kg) 95
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²
Videos
Accessories
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia