Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact²
The compact industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² is perfect for cleaning production areas and machines. Thanks to the wear-free side channel blower, the machine can also be operated continuously and used, e.g., as a stationary suction device at production or packaging machines.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|68 / 244,8
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|286 / 28,6
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|95
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off