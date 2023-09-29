Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc

The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is the basic version of all IVR-L 100 Tc models. The perfect machine for vacuuming and separating cooling lubricants and shavings in the metalworking industry.

The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is a solid, Ringler type industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis and 100-litre collecting container. This makes the vacuum ideally suited for intake of large quantities of liquids and/or solids such as shavings (as dust-free as possible). The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. Vacuuming around the entire machine without annoying tangling of the suction hose is easy thanks to the 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cord ensure a long service life – even in the toughest of industrial use. The robust construction also allows the machine to be picked up with a forklift.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc: Ergonomic tilting chassis
Ergonomic tilting chassis
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc: High robustness, flexibility and modularity
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc: Visual filling level indicator
Visual filling level indicator
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 230 / 23
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Main filter dust class L
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,45
Weight without accessories (kg) 50
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 50
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 50
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 640 x 620 x 1060

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc
Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc
Videos
Accessories
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia