Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Indispensable: wet and dry vacuum cleaners effortlessly pick up all kinds of dirt. Whether dry, wet or liquid: Kärcher machines pick up everything. This means that you can use the vacuum cleaner purely as a wet vacuum cleaner or just as a dry vacuum cleaner.

Kärcher Classic

Classic

NT vacuum cleaners in the classic range are affordable and robust entry-level machines with high suction power that are easy to use.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Standard class

Standard class

The standard class vacuum cleaners have been designed specifically for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes. These extremely robust, durable and easy to handle machines are used by contract cleaners on a daily basis.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Cambodia