Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Indispensable: wet and dry vacuum cleaners effortlessly pick up all kinds of dirt. Whether dry, wet or liquid: Kärcher machines pick up everything. This means that you can use the vacuum cleaner purely as a wet vacuum cleaner or just as a dry vacuum cleaner.
Classic
NT vacuum cleaners in the classic range are affordable and robust entry-level machines with high suction power that are easy to use.
Standard class
The standard class vacuum cleaners have been designed specifically for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes. These extremely robust, durable and easy to handle machines are used by contract cleaners on a daily basis.