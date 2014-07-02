WB 100 rotating wash brush
Rotating wash brush with joint for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. 18° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas.
Rotating wash brush with joint ideal for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. Wash brush with a host of practical features: rotating bristles with gentle cleaning action, 180° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas , infinitely adjustable speed and detergent dosing, easy to change brush attachment, outer protector ring for protection against scratches and union nut for secure gun connection. In brief: the ideal solution for smooth surfaces. The rotating wash brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Detergent dosing unit
- Efficient cleaning agent use.
Rotating brush head
- Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Variable joint adjusts 180°
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places.
Rotating protector ring
- Protects surfaces against scratches.
Soft brush head
- Gentle and powerful cleaning for sensitive objects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 155 x 160
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garage doors
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Privacy screen elements
- Windowsills
- Balcony claddings