Barrel cleaner BC 14/12

The BC 14/12 barrel cleaner is a spray unit for the interior cleaning of containers and barrels – especially oak barrels with a capacity of between 225 and 600 litres.

With our barrel cleaner BC 14/12, cleaning barrels is easier and more economical than ever. There is no need for time-consuming relocation, instead the barrel cleaner is inserted directly into the barrel or container and cleaning can start immediately. After cleaning, a simple movement of the hand is all that is needed to immediately switch the unit from high-pressure cleaning to suction mode and thus make the drum or container ready for use again. This process is so convincing that the State Teaching and Research Institute for Viticulture and Fruit Growing in Weinsberg even uses our barrel cleaner for teaching purposes and for cleaning barrique barrels.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive Electric
Number of nozzles (Piece(s)) 2
Throughput (l/h) 1400
Speed (rpm) 62
Installation length (mm) 315 - 900
Voltage (V) 115 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Tank opening (mm) min. 40
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Weight (kg) 4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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