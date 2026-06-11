Big round brush

Use the large round brush to clean large areas in less time.

More surface in the same time – using the large round brush, you can clean large surfaces faster. Stubborn dirt can be removed from a significantly larger area in the same time with the large round brush than with smaller brushes.

Features and benefits
Large cleaning surface
  • Fast cleaning of larger surfaces.
High quality material of the bristles
  • With the large, robust and long-life round brush, stubborn dirt can be easily removed.
Easy cleaning of round surfaces thanks to ergonomic brush shape
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 50 x 50 x 48
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 622 5652

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