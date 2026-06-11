FRV 30 Surface Cleaner

With the integrated, automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient and can be used in both inside and outside areas. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, since the dirty water can be discharged through the 5 m suction hose supplied. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1000 l/h / 60°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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