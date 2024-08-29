High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S

The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style impresses with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, pressure switch control and Servo Control.

The HD 10/25-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive offers a high level of convenience and the impressive power of 250 bar with a maximum flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Due to the upright construction style, the machine requires less space than conventional machines and is easier to manoeuvre, particularly around obstacles. This is also helped by the large, rubber-tyred wheels, which make the machine easy to transport, even on rough terrain. Accessories that are not being used can be stored in the separate nozzle compartment so that they do not get lost. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The 10/25-4 S has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. The cleaning agent-resistant brass cylinder head and stainless steel pistons with ceramic sleeves ensure a long service life.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S: Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S: Proven Kärcher quality
4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S: For increased safety
Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
  • Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 220 / 60
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1000
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 190 / 3 - 19
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 209 / 20.9
Connected load (kW) 7.5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 72.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 78.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 560 x 500 x 1090

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray gun with soft grip padding
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
  • 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated water fine filter
  • Motor protection electronics with LED display
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Brass water inlet
